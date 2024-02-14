Russia's airstrikes kill three, injure 13 in east Ukraine, Ukrainian officials say

Russia launched several missile attacks on the town of Selydove in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region overnight, killing three people, injuring a dozen and damaging a hospital and several apartments, Ukrainian officials said.

"Three civilians were killed (one of them a child)," the press service of the city's military administration said on the Telegram messaging app.

Donetsk Governor Vadym Filashkin said on the Telegram that 100 patients were evacuated to hospitals in nearby towns after a wing of the town's hospital was damaged in one of several Russian strikes overnight.

He posted a video of windows blown out, walls torn and rubble inside what appeared to be a medical facility, with patients sitting or lying in beds.