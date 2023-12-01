Britain's King Charles to push for global action on climate in COP28 speech

Britain's King Charles will give an opening address to the UN COP28 climate summit on Friday where he is expected to tell world leaders that the repeated warning signs of the impact of climate change are being disregarded, with devastating consequences.

In his first major speech on climate change since he became monarch in September 2022, the king is expected to advocate for greater global action and accountability, telling delegates that the "the Earth does not belong to us, we belong to the Earth".

"I pray with all my heart that COP28 will be a critical turning point towards genuine transformational action," he is expected to tell world leaders and other delegates.

The king is expected, in his speech, to recognise that while there has been progress towards a more sustainable future, warning signs of the effects of climate change are being ignored with destructive consequences as "lives and livelihoods are laid waste".