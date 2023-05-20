    বাংলা

    Zelensky joins G7 in Japan as democracies take aim at Russia and China

    The Ukrainian president will hold bilateral meetings with G7 leaders, but significantly also the leaders of India and Brazil

    Reuters
    Published : 20 May 2023, 07:58 AM
    Updated : 20 May 2023, 07:58 AM

    Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Japan on Saturday to attend the Group of Seven (G7) summit, giving him a rare chance to both drum up support from the world's rich democracies and sound out "Global South" leaders with long ties to Russia.

    The Ukrainian president's attendance at the G7 summit in Hiroshima, the first city to suffer a nuclear attack, also put in sharp relief western concerns over the nuclear threat posed by Moscow.

    G7 members - the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, Italy and Canada - are grappling with the immense challenges posed by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and tensions with China, notably over Taiwan and economic security.

    Worried by the outsized role China now plays in supply chains in everything from semiconductors to critical minerals, the G7 issued a communique that set out a common strategy towards future dealings with the world's second largest economy.

    "We are not decoupling or turning inwards. At the same time, we recognise that economic resilience requires de-risking and diversifying," the communique said.

    "A growing China that plays by international rules would be of global interest."

    In a separate statement on economic security, G7 members warned that countries attempting to use trade as a weapon would face "consequences", sending a strong signal to Beijing over practices Washington has long said amount to economic bullying.

    The communique was issued shortly after the French government aircraft that brought Zelenskiy to Hiroshima touched down.

    Footage from Japanese broadcasters showed the Ukrainian president, wearing his customary olive green fatigues, stepping down to the tarmac moving quickly to a waiting car.

    Moments later he tweeted: "Japan. G7. Important meetings with partners and friends of Ukraine."

    French and European officials said it was crucial that Zelensky came in person first to the Arab League, which he addressed on Friday, and now to the G7, where members of the Global South are attending, in order to outline Ukraine's view as the victim of an attack by Russia and how he saw a peace settlement in the future.

    "We have to use all the means to bind non-aligned states to the cause of the defence of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," a French presidential official told reporters.

    Zelensky will hold bilateral meetings with G7 leaders, but significantly also the leaders of India and Brazil, two countries that have not distanced themselves from Moscow.

    Both Brazil and India are members of the BRIC grouping that also includes Russia and China.

    He is due to hold a session on Sunday with the G7 before a broader session with the Global South attendees.

    RELATED STORIES
    US President Joe Biden, Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Council Charles Michel, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, France's President Emmanuel Macron and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visit the Itsukushima Shrine on Miyajima Island in Hatsukaichi, Japan, Friday, May 19, 2023.
    G7 tightens Russia sanctions
    A draft communique to be issued after their talks in the Japanese city of Hiroshima stressed the need to reduce reliance on trade with China
    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, US President Joe Biden, Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, European Council President Charles Michel, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, walk to a flower wreath laying ceremony at the Cenotaph for Atomic Bomb Victims in the Peace Memorial Park as part of the G7 Hiroshima Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, 19 May 2023. The G7 Hiroshima Summit will be held from 19 to 21 May 2023.
    G7 summit grapples with war in Ukraine
    G7 leaders will discuss how to trace the trade in Russian diamonds with the aim of imposing restrictions at a later stage, an EU official said
    A woman walks past a “G7 Hiroshima” flower installation near the Peace Memorial Museum, ahead of the G7 summit, in Hiroshima, Japan, May 17, 2023.
    G7 leaders reckon with Ukraine, haunted by Hiroshima nuclear legacy
    China is set to feature prominently in conversations, too, as G7 countries debate how to handle what they see as Beijing's threat to global supply chains
    South Korean media is reporting the heartbreaking news that talented singer-songwriter Moonbin, member of K-pop group Astro & subunit Moon Bin & Sanha, passed away
    K-pop singer Moonbin dies aged 25
    Local media reported that the singer was found dead at his home in the Gangnam district of Seoul and that suicide was suspected

    Opinion

    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk