Amid rows of bodies, Turks check for relatives one by one after earthquake

"My wife doesn't speak Turkish, and I can't see very well," said the husband, who did not give a name. "We have to check all the faces. We need help."

Many of those killed in the tremor - which struck in the dead of night on Monday - were wrapped in body bags, blankets or tarpaulin, awaiting relatives or friends to find them and take them from the field hospital.

They were placed in tents or on the pavement outside the 1,130-bed hospital, built in 2016, which was too damaged by the earthquake to house them.

Some had tags with identifying information, some did not. Relatives who locate loved ones are issued a death certificate and burial permission from the on-site prosecutor, then they remove them in their own vehicles.