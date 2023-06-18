Britain to help Ukraine expand its cyber defences

Britain said on Sunday it would expand its programme to help Ukraine's cyber defences as it launches a counter-offensive against Russia.

In the announcement, the British government said it would provide another 16 million pounds ($20.5 million) in funding with the potential for a further 9 million pounds to come from international allies.

London said the package - which adds to 6.35 million pounds announced last year - would better equip Ukraine to defend its critical national infrastructure from crippling Russian attacks as Kyiv mounts a counteroffensive to push back Russian forces from the swathes of southern and eastern Ukraine that they occupy.