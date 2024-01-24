Russian plane crashes with Ukrainian POWs on board

A Russian Ilyushin Il-76 military transport plane crashed near the Ukrainian border on Wednesday, and state news agency RIA quoted the defence ministry as saying it was carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war to be exchanged for Russian captives.

The plane was carrying 74 people, including six crew and three guards when it crashed, RIA cited the defence ministry as saying. There was no immediate information on the cause.

Andrei Kartapolov, a lawmaker in Russia's parliament and a retired general, said during a parliamentary session that the plane had been shot down by three missiles. He did not say what the source of his information was.