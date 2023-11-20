Zelensky calls for rapid operations changes for soldiers, sacks commander

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday demanded rapid changes in the operations of Ukraine's military and announced the dismissal of the commander of the military's medical forces.

Zelensky's move was announced as he met Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, and coincided with debate over the conduct of the 20-month-old war against Russia, with questions over how quickly a counteroffensive in the east and south is proceeding.

"In today's meeting with Defence Minister Umerov, priorities were set," Zelensky said in his nightly video address. "There is little time left to wait for results. Quick action is needed for forthcoming changes."