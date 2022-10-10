    বাংলা

    Putin may meet Erdogan to discuss idea of Russia-West talks, Kremlin says

    Kremlin also said that they had not received any signals about the prospect of negotiations with the West in Turkey

    Reuters
    Published : 10 Oct 2022, 12:25 PM
    Updated : 10 Oct 2022, 12:25 PM

    President Vladimir Putin may meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan this week to discuss a Turkish proposal to host talks between Russia and the West on Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Monday.

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia had not received any signals about the prospect of negotiations with the West in Turkey, but did not rule out that Putin could discuss this with Erdogan.

    Both Putin and Erdogan are expected to visit Kazakhstan this week.

    Tensions between the West and Russia over its seven-month long invasion of Ukraine are still rising, with Moscow launching missile strikes across Ukraine on Monday in response to a weekend explosion that badly damaged a Russian-built bridge to Crimea.

    Turkey, which has close relations with both Moscow and Kyiv, has been seen as a potential mediator in the conflict, and in July helped broker a deal to export Ukrainian grain blockaded in Black Sea ports.

    Erdogan has urged Putin to reduce tensions and in September called on Moscow to give peace negotiations another chance.

    The White House said on Sunday that both sides needed to find a way to negotiate an end to the war.

