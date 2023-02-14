Kremlin moves to rein in Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin

His profile became so prominent that allies and analysts began speculating he was angling for an official job or career in politics.

There is growing evidence now though that the Kremlin has moved to nip such speculation in the bud, ordering Prigozhin to halt his public criticism of the defence ministry while advising state media to stop mentioning him or Wagner by name.

Prigozhin confirmed last week he had also been stripped of the right to recruit convicts from prisons - a key pillar of his nascent political influence and one which has helped his forces make small but steady gains in eastern Ukraine where they appear to be inching closer to capturing the city of Bakhmut.

Olga Romanova, director of a prisoner rights group, said the Ministry of Defence had taken over convict recruitment earlier this year. The ministry has not confirmed that.

"The position of the (Kremlin) political bloc is not to let him into politics. They are a little afraid of him and find him an inconvenient person," Sergei Markov, a former Kremlin adviser who remains close to the authorities, told Reuters.

POLITICAL PLAYER?

Tatiana Stanovaya, a veteran Kremlin scholar, wrote in a paper for the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace that, while Prigozhin's downfall did not appear imminent, his ties with the presidential administration were starting to crack.

"The domestic policy overseers don't like his political demagogy, his attacks on official institutions, or his attempts to troll Putin's staff by threatening to form a political party, which would be a headache for everyone in the Kremlin," she wrote.

"He hasn't just become a public figure; he is visibly transforming into a full-fledged politician with his own views."

According to Markov, the Kremlin has got a promise from Prigozhin that he would not create his own political movement or join a parliamentary party unless asked to do so by the Kremlin.

"(The message) is we will give you military resources, but do not get involved in politics for now," said Markov.

Prigozhin told a Russian interviewer on Friday that he had "zero" political ambitions.

Markov, who described Prigozhin as extremely confrontational, said he believed Putin had told Prigozhin to halt public criticism of the top brass at a St Petersburg meeting around Jan 14.

Markov said he did not know full details of who said what at the meeting and Reuters was not able to confirm the accuracy of his assertion.

Prigozhin has since moderated his criticism and made a point on Friday in a rare interview of looking into the camera to say he wasn't criticising anyone.