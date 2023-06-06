What is the Kakhovka dam in Ukraine?

The southern command of Ukraine's Armed Forces said on Tuesday that the Kakhovka dam in the Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine's Kherson region was blown up by Russian forces.

"The scale of the destruction, the speed and volumes of water, and the likely areas of inundation are being clarified," the command said on its Facebook page.

Russia's TASS agency reported that the dam collapsed and the nearby territories were flooding.

Reuters was unable to immediately verify the Ukrainian statement.

What is the Kakhovka dam, and what impact does blowing it up have?