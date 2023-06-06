    বাংলা

    What is the Kakhovka dam in Ukraine?

    Russia's TASS agency reported that the dam collapsed and the nearby territories were flooding

    Reuters
    Published : 6 June 2023, 04:48 AM
    Updated : 6 June 2023, 04:48 AM

    The southern command of Ukraine's Armed Forces said on Tuesday that the Kakhovka dam in the Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine's Kherson region was blown up by Russian forces.

    "The scale of the destruction, the speed and volumes of water, and the likely areas of inundation are being clarified," the command said on its Facebook page.

    Russia's TASS agency reported that the dam collapsed and the nearby territories were flooding.

    Reuters was unable to immediately verify the Ukrainian statement.

    What is the Kakhovka dam, and what impact does blowing it up have?

    SIGNIFICANCE OF THE DAM

    * The dam, 30 metres (98 feet) tall and 3.2 km (2 miles) long, was built in 1956 on the Dnipro river as part of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.

    * The reservoir also supplies water to the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014, and to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which is also under Russian control.

    * The volume of water in the reservoir is about equal to the Great Salt Lake in the US state of Utah.

    * Blowing the Soviet-era dam, which is controlled by Russia, would unleash a wall of floodwater across much of the Kherson region.

    RELATED STORIES
    Women lower plastic containers attached to a rope to draw water from a well in Telamwadi, near Mumbai, India, May 16, 2023.
    Women, children trek miles to get water near Mumbai
    Even though their homes are not far from a dam that provides water to the metropolis, villagers say supplies run short from March to May every year
    Valentyna Haras, 74, stands outside her home next to graffiti with the letter Z, painted by neighbours, which has become a symbol of the Russian military, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kherson, Ukraine, May 3, 2023.
    Fear stalks Kherson after Russian occupation ends
    Russia has lost more than 40% of the territory it seized after launching a full-scale invasion in February last year, leaving it in control of almost a fifth of the country including Crimea
    A firefighter works at the site of a train station hit by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine May 3, 2023.
    Russian shells kill 21 civilians in Ukraine's Kherson: Zelensky
    Forty-eight civilians were known to have been injured, Zelensky said on the Telegram messaging app
    A firefighter works at the site of a train station hit by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine May 3, 2023.
    Russian shelling kills 16 in Kherson
    The interior ministry says the victims are all either customers or workers at the hypermarket

    Opinion

    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain
    Kosovo violence gives NATO, Europe an unwanted crisis
    Peter Apps
    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps