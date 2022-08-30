France accuses Russia of using gas supply as 'weapon of war'

European governments are trying to find a response to soaring energy costs for businesses and households and to find alternatives to the Russian supply to store for winter.

Western nations fear that Moscow is driving up gas prices to try to weaken their resolve in opposing its invasion of Ukraine, a tactic Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday dubbed economic terrorism. Moscow denies it is doing this.

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline, the main conduit for Russian gas into Europe, has become a flash point in the economic war between Moscow and Brussels. Europe is already on notice that supplies will be squeezed as Gazprom shuts off Nord Stream 1 from Wednesday to Friday for maintenance.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that technological problems caused by Western sanctions are the only thing standing in the way of supplying gas via Nord Stream 1.