Russian parliament backs tougher, wider law on 'discrediting' the army

Russia's lower house of parliament on Thursday gave its initial backing to a law that would bring in longer prison sentences for anyone deemed to have discredited the Russian army and extend the legislation to cover the Wagner mercenary force.

The chamber confirmed the law had passed what it calls its "second reading" on its official Telegram channel.

Moscow introduced sweeping censorship laws shortly after ordering tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine a year ago.

"Discrediting" the army can currently be punished by up to five years in prison, while spreading knowingly false information about it can attract a 15-year jail sentence.