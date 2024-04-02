Ukrainian defence attorneys face moral dilemma in war crime trials

Vrashchuk, 42, recalled how she argued in court against a Ukrainian woman whose husband and brother were allegedly tortured to death by three Russian soldiers near Kyiv in 2022.

The woman, she argued, had not produced enough evidence to prove she was related to the dead men, and the attorney asked that the woman be excluded from the case on that basis.

"Believe me, I wanted to come back home as soon as I could and just wash myself in hot water," Vrashchuk told Reuters.

Russia denies committing war crimes in Ukraine and has said that some events, such as the execution of Ukrainian civilians in the town of Bucha in 2022, were staged.

Ukrainian authorities say they are investigating more than 120,000 alleged war crimes tied to the full-scale invasion that began in February 2022. The United Nations estimates that more than 30,000 civilians have been killed or wounded.

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said in late February that local courts had so far handed down at least 81 convictions, most in absentia, and identified more than 500 suspects.

In one prominent trial, a court in the northern region of Chernihiv sentenced 15 Russian soldiers in absentia last month for holding 368 people hostage in a basement for nearly a month, resulting in 10 deaths.

In Vrashchuk's case, the woman she argued against was eventually allowed to be included in proceedings.

The Kyiv-based lawyer is currently assigned to four cases involving Russian soldiers and nearly 30 more involving local collaborators, work that brings with it a burden of guilt.

She said she felt the need to ask forgiveness from a relative who has been serving in the military since the early days of the war. He approved, Vrashchuk said, lifting an emotional burden that helped her continue.

"We approach this job cold-blooded: the law above all else," she said.