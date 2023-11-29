    বাংলা

    EU court says public employees may be barred from wearing head scarf

    The hijab, the traditional head scarf worn around the head and shoulders, has been a divisive issue across Europe for years

    Reuters
    Published : 29 Nov 2023, 04:14 AM
    Updated : 29 Nov 2023, 04:14 AM

    The top European Union court ruled on Tuesday that public authorities in member states can prohibit employees from wearing signs of religious belief, such as an Islamic head scarf, in the latest decision on an issue that has divided Europe for years.

    The case came to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) after an employee of the eastern Belgian municipality of Ans was told she could not wear an Islamic head scarf at work.

    The municipality subsequently changed its terms of employment to require its employees to observe strict neutrality by not wearing overt signs of religious or ideological belief.

    The woman concerned launched a legal challenge, saying her right to freedom of religion had been infringed.

    The hijab, the traditional head scarf worn around the head and shoulders, has been a divisive issue across Europe for years.

    The CJEU said a policy of strict neutrality that was intended to establish a neutral administrative environment may be regarded as being objectively justified by a legitimate aim. It added that another public administration would also be justified if it decided to authorise, in a general and indiscriminate manner, the wearing of visible signs of belief.

    The court said authorities in member states had a margin of discretion in designing the neutrality of public service they intended to promote. However, this objective must be pursued in a consistent and systematic manner and measures must be limited to what is strictly necessary, the court said.

    It was for a national court to verify that these requirements are complied with.

    RELATED STORIES
    A general view of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Oct 12, 2023. REUTERS
    Malaysia commutes death penalty, life terms of 11 drug convicts
    The reduction of the punishment follows the country’s capital punishment reforms passed earlier this year
    The sun rises above Kuala Lumpur's skyline on a hazy day in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Oct 9, 2023.
    Malaysia drops plan for cross-border air pollution law
    A diplomatic approach through negotiations Is a better way to ‘collectively address’ haze coming across borders, the nation says
    Men walk past a 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the funds flagship Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur March 1, 2015.
    Goldman Sachs sues Malaysia over 1MDB settlement
    The lawsuit comes less than two months after PM Anwar threatened to take Goldman to court
    A view shows the city shrouded by haze in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia October 3, 2023. REUTERS
    Malaysia urges Indonesia to take action as air quality worsens
    Smoke from fires to clear land in Indonesia blankets parts of Malaysia, bringing risks to public health and worrying tourist operators and airlines

    Opinion

    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps