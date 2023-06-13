Italy prepares to bid farewell to Berlusconi with grand funeral

Italy was preparing on Tuesday to bid farewell to former premier Silvio Berlusconi, a scandal-prone billionaire who dominated the country's politics, business and football world for at least three decades.

Berlusconi died on Monday aged 86, three days after his readmission to the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, and two months after it was revealed he had long been suffering from leukaemia.

"Italy without Berlusconi," the country's largest circulation newspaper, Corriere della Sera, wrote on its front page, dedicating more than 30 pages of coverage to the event.

No official cause of death was given, but Corriere, which broke the news of Berlusconi's passing, said he had died from leukaemia, with a sudden deterioration in his condition overnight into Monday.