Siberian shipyard workers brave freezing cold for "the hardest job in the world"

The work requires not only stamina and strength, but also extreme precision.

The labourers must be sure not to cut the ice too quickly and break through to the water below. If they do, the carved dugout can be submerged and the work is lost.

The colder the weather, the better the ice freezes and the smoother the job, although the temperatures are hard on some workers.

"Sometimes, when you freeze, you feel negative emotions from it," 22-year-old Artyom Kovalec said from under a thick layer of coats, a pickaxe in his mittened hands.

"You feel it's too cold to work, you want to go home, to eat and relax, so you have to get a grip on yourself."