    Kremlin doesn't rule out Putin attending G20 summit in India

    Putin has yet to travel beyond the borders of the former Soviet Union since sending his armed forces into Ukraine in February last year

    The Kremlin said on Monday it was not ruling out Russian President Vladimir Putin attending a summit of leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) developed and emerging economies on Sept 9-10 in New Delhi.

    Putin has yet to travel beyond the borders of the former Soviet Union since sending his armed forces into Ukraine in February last year, and missed November's G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.

    Asked whether Putin might attend the Delhi summit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters:

    "It can't be ruled out. Russia continues to participate fully in the G20 framework. It intends to continue to do that. But no decision has been made yet."

