    বাংলা

    Russia to donate 25,000 tonnes of wheat to Lebanon

    Russia will also donate 10,000 tonnes of fuel oil to Beirut

    Reuters
    Published : 1 Nov 2022, 11:38 AM
    Updated : 1 Nov 2022, 11:38 AM

    Russia will donate 25,000 tonnes of wheat to crisis-hit Lebanon, the public works minister said on Monday.

    Russia would also donate 10,000 tonnes of fuel oil to Beirut, minister Ali Hamie said, without elaborating.

    The Russian embassy in Lebanon did not respond to a request for comment.

    News of the donation comes after Russia said on Saturday it was halting its participation in the United Nations-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative that facilitates the passage of cargo ships through the Black Sea amid the war.

    The initiative had eased food security concerns, especially in parts of the developing world heavily dependant of imports of grain. Ships carrying grain continued to sail from Ukrainian ports on Monday.

    Lebanon is in the fourth year of the most serious crisis since a 1975-90 civil war. The national currency has lost more than 90% of its value since 2019, leaving the cash-strapped government struggling to pay for imports of basic goods.

    RELATED STORIES
    Smoke rises on the outskirts of the city during a Russian missile attack, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 31, 2022.
    Power grid strikes were in response to Crimea drone attack: Putin
    Putin told a news conference that Ukrainian drones had used the same marine corridors that grain ships transited under the UN-brokered deal
    British Secretary of State for the Home Department Suella Braverman walks outside Number 10 Downing Street on the day of cabinet meeting, in London, Britain, October 26, 2022.
    UK faces invasion of asylum seekers: home secretary
    Braverman says the current system is "broken" and "out of control"
    Turkish-flagged cargo ship Polarnet, carrying Ukrainian grain, passes by Osmangazi Bridge entering Gulf of Izmit, Turkey August 8, 2022.
    UN, Turkey, Ukraine press ahead with Black Sea grain deal
    Russia halted its role in the Black Sea deal for an "indefinite term", cutting shipments from one of the world's top grain exporters
    File Photo: British Prime Minister Liz Truss attends a news conference in London, Britain, Oct 14, 2022.
    Truss phone was hacked by suspected Putin agents
    Up to a year's worth of messages from Truss's personal phone were downloaded, the Daily Mail reported citing unnamed sources

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher