    বাংলা

    Old video sparks wild theories on fate of Russia's Prigozhin

    Prigozhin said in the video that Russia was on the brink of disaster because the defence establishment was gradually kicking out truth-tellers who refused to suck up to upper management

    Reuters
    Published : 27 August 2023, 04:09 AM
    Updated : 27 August 2023, 04:09 AM

    A 40-second clip of an old interview in which Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin said he would rather be killed than lie to his country, and talked about a plane disintegrating in the sky, unleashed a flood of online theorising on Sunday about his presumed death.

    Russia's aviation authority said the Wagner group chief was on a private jet that crashed northwest of Moscow with no survivors on Wednesday, exactly two months after he led a failed mutiny against army chiefs. The Kremlin said Western suggestions he had been killed on its orders were an "absolute lie."

    In the clip, taken from an interview originally published on Apr 29 with Russian military blogger Semyon Pegov, Prigozhin said Russia was on the brink of disaster because the defence establishment was gradually kicking out truth-tellers who refused to suck up to upper management.

    "Today we have reached the boiling point," he said in the clip published on Grey Zone, Wagner's Telegram channel. "Why am I speaking so honestly? Because I don't have the right, before those people who will live on in this country. They are now being lied to. Better kill me."

    He added, "But I will not lie, I must say honestly that Russia is on the brink of disaster. And if these cogs are not adjusted today, then the plane will fall apart in the air."

    Hundreds of responses had been posted on Grey Zone within a few hours.

    "But he knew," a Telegram user whose name translates to "outpost" wrote in the first response.

    Some posts speculated Prigozhin was alive. One said he would "soon jump out of a snuffbox and make the devils crap themselves."

    Another said it would be cool if Prigozhin and Sergei Surovikin, the former commander of Russia's war effort, reportedly removed as head of the air force the day of the crash, "are sitting in Jamaica, drinking pina colada and taking a drag on a huge joint."

    Some posts pointed to the Kremlin, with one comment saying the crash was the handiwork of President Vladimir Putin, adding, "You have to be an amoeba not to understand this."

    Some posts blamed France, others Ukraine. One post said Ukraine had killed Prigozhin by order of US special services "and the Anglo-Saxons" and added, "it is inconvenient for us to lose such a hero," to which someone responded with three crying-laughing emojis.

    RELATED STORIES
    A view shows a portrait of Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin at a makeshift memorial in Moscow, Russia Aug 24, 2023.
    Wagner boss Prigozhin dead but no definitive proof yet: UK
    There is not yet definitive proof that Prigozhin was onboard a plane that crashed with no survivors but it is ‘highly likely’ he is dead, UK defence ministry said
    Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin speaks inside the headquarters of the Russian southern army military command centre, which is taken under control of Wagner PMC, according to him, in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia in this still image taken from a video released Jun 24, 2023.
    Prigozhin crossed Putin's red lines with Wagner revolt
    His jowled face, shaven head and booming voice made him instantly recognisable in Russia and around the world
    People gather at a makeshift memorial near former PMC Wagner Centre, associated with the founder of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in Saint Petersburg, Russia August 24, 2023.
    Wagner would be more dangerous under Putin's leadership: Polish PM
    Morawiecki says whether the threat would be bigger or smaller was a rhetorical question for him
    A wreckage of the private jet linked to Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin is seen near the crash site in the Tver region, Russia, Aug 24, 2023.
    Embraer jet model that crashed had good safety record
    The jet model has only recorded one accident in over 20 years of service, and that was not related to mechanical failure

    Opinion

    Arousing, with colourful abstractions
    Takir Hossain
    Investors staying out of China until the spending starts
    Prigozhin's presumed death may create new problems for Putin
    BRICS expansion could hinder the bloc's geopolitical aspirations