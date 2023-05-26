UK shoppers boost spending despite inflation's bite

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.3% rise in April, a month when welfare payments for many lower-income households rose.

In the February-to-April period, sales were up by 0.8% from the previous three months, the biggest such increase since the three months to August 2021.

"April saw a surprising uplift in retail sales despite ongoing inflationary pressures," Oliver Vernon-Harcourt, head of retail at Deloitte, said.

"The economic environment remains incredibly tough for many, but consumer confidence is slowly improving from record lows seen in the past year."

Sterling rose against the US dollar and the euro after the data was published.

Emma Mogford, a fund manager with Premier Miton Monthly Income Fund, said rising wages were offsetting some of the cost-of-living squeeze. "However, any increase in unemployment later in the year could dampen confidence once more," she said.

Inflation slowed to 8.7% in April from 10.1% in March but that was a smaller-than-expected fall and measures of underlying inflation rose, data published earlier this week showed.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday that inflation could prove "sticky and stubborn".