    বাংলা

    UK shoppers boost spending despite inflation's bite

    British consumers picked up the pace of their spending last month and sales volumes over the three months to April grew by the most since mid-2021

    Reuters
    Published : 26 May 2023, 09:05 AM
    Updated : 26 May 2023, 09:05 AM

    British consumers picked up the pace of their spending last month and sales volumes over the three months to April grew by the most since mid-2021, according to official data that suggested limited impact from the surge in inflation.

    Sales volumes in April rose by a slightly stronger-than-expected 0.5% from March when they slumped by 1.2% as unusually heavy rain kept shoppers at home, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday.

    Retail sales in April +0.5% m/m vs Reuters poll +0.3%

    March sales -1.2% m/m, hit by rainy weather

    Sales over 3 months to April rise by most since mid-2021

    Analysts see signs of resilience in consumer spending

    Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.3% rise in April, a month when welfare payments for many lower-income households rose.

    In the February-to-April period, sales were up by 0.8% from the previous three months, the biggest such increase since the three months to August 2021.

    "April saw a surprising uplift in retail sales despite ongoing inflationary pressures," Oliver Vernon-Harcourt, head of retail at Deloitte, said.

    "The economic environment remains incredibly tough for many, but consumer confidence is slowly improving from record lows seen in the past year."

    Sterling rose against the US dollar and the euro after the data was published.

    Emma Mogford, a fund manager with Premier Miton Monthly Income Fund, said rising wages were offsetting some of the cost-of-living squeeze. "However, any increase in unemployment later in the year could dampen confidence once more," she said.

    Inflation slowed to 8.7% in April from 10.1% in March but that was a smaller-than-expected fall and measures of underlying inflation rose, data published earlier this week showed.

    Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday that inflation could prove "sticky and stubborn".

    SQUEEZE TO TIGHTEN

    There were some reminders in Friday's figures of how the cost-of-living crisis is affecting household spending.

    Retail sales volumes in April were 3.0% lower than a year earlier. Food sales were down by an annual 2.7%, although that was the second-smallest fall since the end of 2021.

    Martin Beck, chief economic adviser to forecasters EY ITEM Club, said the likelihood of more BoE rate hikes would hit the finances of many people on fixed-rate mortgage deals who have not yet been impacted by the climb in borrowing costs.

    "On that score, 2.5 million households face a rise in mortgage interest payments during 2023," he said.

    ONS Chief Economist Grant Fitzner said jewellers, sports retailers and department stores all had a good month in April.

    JD Sports Fashion has said it expects underlying profit to exceed 1 billion pounds ($1.26 billion) for the first time this year as young shoppers bought more trainers, joggers and hoodies. Marks & Spencer, one of Britain's best-known retailers, this week forecast modest revenue growth.

    "Despite continued high food prices, supermarkets also recovered from the fall in March. However, these were partly offset by a drop in the amount of fuel sold, despite prices also dropping," Fitzner said.

    On a monthly basis, food sales rose by 0.7% after falling 0.8% in March.

    Retailers said there were signs that a wave of strikes by public sector workers in April was partly behind the 2.2% drop in fuel sales volumes in the month, an ONS official said.

    RELATED STORIES
    People shop on Oxford Street in London, Britain April 10, 2023.
    Rainy March dampens shopper spending in Britain
    British retail sales fell by a greater-than-expected 0.9% in March from February with bad weather and high inflation combining to keep consumers away from the shops
    People shop on Oxford Street in London, Britain Apr 10, 2023.
    Inflation, slow demand still top concerns for retailers globally
    Overall the rising cost of goods, declining consumer spending, and unpredictable supply chains were the top-ranked concerns for the global retailers surveyed by BCG
    Customers shop at a Primark store on Oxford Street in London Jun 20, 2014.
    Retailers to tackle sustainability at key conference
    Global fashion retailers gathering in Barcelona will discuss how they respond to pressure from regulators and consumers while reversing declining sales in Europe
    US Dollar and Chinese Yuan banknotes are seen in this illustration taken Jan 30, 2023.
    China forex reserves rise to $3.21tn in April
    The world's largest foreign exchange reserves rose $21 billion

    Opinion

    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk