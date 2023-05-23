Russia maintains 'counter-terrorism operation' in Belgorod

Russian forces pressed on with a "counter-terrorism operation" in a border district on Tuesday, a regional governor said, a day after what appeared to be one of the biggest cross-border incursions from Ukraine since the war began 15 months ago.

Russia said on Monday it was battling an incursion by Ukrainian saboteurs who crossed into the Belgorod region. A Ukrainian presidential adviser said on Twitter the Kyiv government was watching the situation but "has nothing to do with it".

The Ukrainian outlet Hromadske cited Ukrainian military intelligence as saying two armed Russian opposition groups, the Liberty of Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps, both consisting of Russian citizens, were responsible for the attack.

The Russian regional governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on the Telegram messaging service a "counter-terrorism operation" was still going on.

"The cleaning of the territory by the Ministry of Defence together with law enforcement agencies continues," Gladkov said.

On Monday, Gladkov said at least eight people had been wounded, several buildings damaged and many residents had left. He said he had restricted movements and communications.