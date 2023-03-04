Families of Greece train crash victims grieve as protests grow

"Most of all we feel rage that this could happen in the year 2023, how two trains can collide... when there is so much technology," said 21-year-old student Aggelos Thomopolous.

"How do you think I feel? It's a disgrace," said another student, 18-year-old Maria Choremi. "All of Greece is crying from morning until evening while they sit in their offices drinking coffee," she said, referring to politicians.

Outside the hospital in Larissa, where many of the victims were taken, the parents of a 22-year-old man waited in anguish for confirmation of what had happened to their son.

"They killed him, that is what happened. They are murderers, all of them," Panos Routsi said.

Not long before the crash, his son Denis had told him he would be late and would call. "I'm still waiting," Routsi said.

Denis had travelled to Athens to see friends. His mother, Mirela, showed reporters a picture on her mobile of her son beaming.

On Friday, 38 passengers were still being treated in hospital, seven of them in intensive care.

Railway workers who began a strike on Thursday extended their walkout by another 48-hours on Friday.

'CALL ME WHEN YOU GET THERE'

In school yards in Athens, students used their bags to write the words "Call me when you get there," a phrase that has become one of the protest slogans.

Protesters also wrote the slogan in candles outside parliament.

Larissa's 59-year-old station master was arrested and has admitted to some responsibility, his lawyer said, while stressing he was not the only one to blame.