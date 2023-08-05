Blasts in Crimea, officials report Ukraine drone attack

"They will deal with it now on whether to take it under tow or not. It is standing at anchor for the moment. The machine room suffered some damage, not too badly."

Overnight a Russian warship was seriously damaged in a Ukrainian naval drone attack on Russia's navy base at Novorossiysk, the first time the Ukrainian navy has projected its power so far from the country's shores.

Russia-installed officials in the Crimea peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014, said the latest explosions had nothing to do with the bridge, which has come under serious attack twice in the 17-month-old Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine, which rarely comments on attacks on Russian targets, made no official statement on the incident.

Traffic was halted for a time on the bridge, the third such stop in the past 24 hours, but later resumed.

"Once again, there was no direct attack on the Crimea bridge and there was no explosion in the immediate vicinity," Oleg Kryuchkov, an adviser to the Russia-installed governor of Crimea, was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.

Ukraine's UNIAN news agency said three explosions had been reported in the area.