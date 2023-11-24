Dublin wakes to looted stores, smouldering vehicles after night of riots

Irish police guarded looted stores and firefighters cooled down smouldering vehicles in the heart of Dublin's city centre early on Friday after the stabbing of three young children sparked a night of rioting rarely seen before in the capital.

Police blamed far-right agitators for starting the violence after a small group of anti-immigrant protesters arrived at the scene of the stabbing attack beside the main thoroughfare of O'Connell Street and clashed with police.

It took officers several hours to regain control after the crowd grew to around 200 to 300 people. A double decker bus, tram and police car were burned out, public transport shut down and people urged to stay away from large parts of the city.

"It was gratuitous thuggery," Chief Superintendent Patrick McMenamin said in a video statement on the social media platform X at 1130 GMT, declaring that calm had been restored.