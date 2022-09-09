Crowds gather outside royal residences to mourn Queen Elizabeth, an 'amazing lady'

Many laid flowers outside Buckingham Palace in London, Windsor Castle just outside the capital, and Balmoral in the Highlands of Scotland, the piles growing higher as the day went on.

"It's not as if it wasn't expected but it's a shock. It's just she was such a rock, wasn't she, for so long really," said Deborah O'Brien, who was visiting Balmoral from Norfolk, in eastern England.

Queen Elizabeth died at Balmoral Castle on Thursday at the age of 96 after 70 years on the throne, the longest-reigning monarch in British history. Her son is now King Charles III.

For many, it was hard to imagine the country without someone who had been a constant presence in their lives, through good times and bad.

"She's been around for so long, being sort of like the face of Britain and the Commonwealth, so it's just that sort of shock of it being different, it just sort of doesn't feel real," said Aberdeen resident Dan Buckley, 22, who had braved the Scottish rain to pay his respects at Balmoral.

"I just remember that sort of excitement when there was something going on, from the Commonwealth Games to the Diamond Jubilee, when it was to do with the Royal Family and the Queen."