Europe's banks dim lights as they brace for winter blackout

Euronext, which runs the French and Italian stock exchanges, said it had reassessed its energy use since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, adding it had back-up generators, without elaborating.

HOT WATER

Banks are also taking visible steps to acknowledge the energy crisis, such as paring office space and consolidating staff in fewer buildings.

Deutsche Bank said it was rolling out a slew of energy saving measures across its 1,400 buildings in Germany, to save 4.9 million kWh of electricity each year - enough to power roughly 49,000 light bulbs for an hour.

The lender is shutting off hot running water in washrooms, adjusting workplace temperatures, switching off all interior branch lighting and illuminated outdoor advertising overnight.

The fountain in front of its head office in Frankfurt will also be turned off.

Regulators are on high alert. The supervisory arm of the European Central Bank and its equivalent UK peer, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), both require lenders to have plans to cope with disruption.

Firms in Britain are required to identify their "Important Business Services" and the methods of resolving vulnerabilities should threats materialise.

Nonetheless, experts fear that few companies are prepared for lengthy blackouts of more than a few days.

"This represents a serious gap in resilience planning," said Avi Schnurr, CEO of the Electric Infrastructure Security Council, a think-tank that advises on preparing for such hazards.

Banks should already be making arrangements to ensure that they can cope even in a prolonged power outage, with agreements for transactions to be logged retroactively once systems are back online, he said.

BNP Paribas, France's biggest bank, is addressing power consumption across the approximate 2,750 branches, offices and data centres it operates across France, Belgium and Italy, a source close to the French lender said.

The possibility of electricity supply cuts was being "closely monitored" and covered by the Business Continuity Plan in place at the bank.

European gas prices have surged after Russia's state-controlled Gazprom GAZP.MM said it would indefinitely extend a shutdown to the major Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline.

Europe has accused Russia of weaponising energy supplies in retaliation for Western sanctions imposed on Moscow since the outbreak of hostilities with Ukraine. Russia blames those sanctions for causing the gas supply problems, which it puts down to pipeline faults.