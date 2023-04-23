Russia announces 'reciprocal' expulsion of more than 20 German diplomats

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday that Moscow was expelling more than 20 German diplomats, the RIA Novosti news agency said, as Berlin said some Russian diplomats had left Germany.

A German Foreign Ministry official said Berlin and Moscow had been in contact about their respective representations in the last few weeks with the aim of reducing Russia's intelligence presence in Germany.

"Today's departure of Russian embassy staff is related to this," said the official. The German ministry declined to say how many Russian diplomats had left.