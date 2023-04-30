Liberated villages offer glimpse of precarious Ukrainian health system

But as more people return to liberated areas, a skeleton staff buttressed by volunteers will struggle to meet needs.

"It makes my head spin," said Yuliia Rodzynska, who heads a makeshift emergency care centre that was set up in the eastern Ukrainian town of Izium close to the burnt-out ruins of an outpatient hospital.

She said only 11 doctors have come back to work to serve a population of around 22,000.

General practitioners simply cannot cope with the large numbers of people asking for consultations, she said.

QUEUES OF PATIENTS

Marchenko abandoned his home in Mariupol after the southeastern city was besieged by Russian forces, and started a new life "from nothing", first in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia and then in Kharkiv.

In Vyshneva, about 80 km (50 miles) southeast of Kharkiv, a crowd squeezed into the village hall to see Marchenko for a range of illnesses ranging from high blood pressure to cancer. Most were elderly women.

Tetiana Cherednichenko, a 69-year-old grandmother who looks older than her years, accused the Russians of taking medicines for themselves. They would only hand them out to those villagers who welcomed them, she said.

She wept as she described having to send her disabled granddaughter away so that she could study somewhere that had electricity.

"Among them (the Russians) there were even good male nurses and I asked them for help for my granddaughter. I even asked the commander for medicines, and they never gave us any," she said.

Russia's defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

For Vladimir Kushnir, 57, Russia's occupation meant he could not attend his yearly check-up at a Kharkiv hospital to monitor his recovery from cancer of the oesophagus.

He was part of the team that helped tackle the fire at the Chornobyl nuclear plant during the world's worst nuclear accident in 1986 and was exposed to high radiation levels.

"After the occupation began, the medicine which we had at home was soon used up... There might have been doctors (among the Russians) but I didn't try to find out ... I just didn't want to see them ... But then my health got worse and I went to (the southeastern) Dnipropetrovsk region," he said.

"Three days later, they liberated the village and I returned."

RESTORATION

Marchenko, 54, patiently listens to his new patients as he takes their blood pressure and measures the blood sugar levels of those with diabetes.

It is a world away from his former job at a hospice in Mariupol, but he hopes that he and his team of a male nurse, security adviser, driver and sometimes a psychologist, can help revive Ukraine's health system.

It's an uphill battle.