    বাংলা

    Russia's Wagner boss publishes video showing coffins of dead Ukrainian troops being shipped home

    The footage shows men in uniform nailing wooden coffins shut and loading them onto a truck

    Reuters
    Published : 5 March 2023, 02:52 AM
    Updated : 5 March 2023, 02:52 AM

    Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of Russia's Wagner Group mercenary force, published a video on Saturday showing what he said were coffins containing bodies of Ukrainian soldiers being repatriated to territory held by Kyiv.

    In the video, Prigozhin, clad in full military gear, said: "We are sending another shipment of Ukrainian army fighters home. They fought bravely, and perished. That's why the latest truck will take them back to their motherland."

    The footage shows men in uniform nailing wooden coffins shut and loading them onto a truck.

    Prigozhin, whose Wagner Group has spearheaded Russia's months-long assault on the eastern city of Bakhmut, has repeatedly praised the Ukrainian army as a worthy and capable adversary.

    On New Year's Eve, a media outlet linked to Prigozhin published footage of the Wagner boss visiting Ukrainian prisoners of war with a traditional gift of mandarins, and promising to return them to Ukraine via a prisoner swap as soon as possible.

    RELATED STORIES
    A Ukrainian serviceman fires an automatic grenade launcher, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the front line city of Bakhmut, in Donetsk region, Ukraine March 3, 2023.
    Ukraine forces defending Bakhmut under severe pressure: UK
    Ukraine is reinforcing the area with elite units, while regular Russian army and Wagner group have made further advances into Bakhmut's northern suburbs, Britain says
    A protester prepares to use a firework against riot police during a demonstration in front of the parliament building following the collision of two trains, near the city of Larissa, in Athens, Greece, Mar 3, 2023.
    Greece to wrap up search at train crash site
    The disaster has triggered an outpouring of anger and protests across the country, as well as a sharp focus on safety standards across its railway system
    Rescuers operate at the site of a crash, where two trains collided, near the city of Larissa, Greece, Mar 2, 2023.
    Families of Greece train crash victims grieve as protests grow
    At least 57 have died after a passenger train carrying more than 350 people, many of whom were university students, crashed
    Gas leak at Nord Stream 2 as seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm, Denmark, Sept 27, 2022.
    Russia set to mothball damaged Nord Stream gas pipelines
    Gazprom has said it is technically possible to repair the ruptured lines, but sources said Moscow views the pipelines are not yet needed

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher