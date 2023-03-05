Russia's Wagner boss publishes video showing coffins of dead Ukrainian troops being shipped home

Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of Russia's Wagner Group mercenary force, published a video on Saturday showing what he said were coffins containing bodies of Ukrainian soldiers being repatriated to territory held by Kyiv.

In the video, Prigozhin, clad in full military gear, said: "We are sending another shipment of Ukrainian army fighters home. They fought bravely, and perished. That's why the latest truck will take them back to their motherland."

The footage shows men in uniform nailing wooden coffins shut and loading them onto a truck.