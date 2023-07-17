Crimea Bridge: why is it important and what happened to it

Traffic on the road-and-rail bridge linking Russia and the Crimean peninsula was stopped early on Monday due to an "emergency situation," the Russian-backed head of Crimea's administration, Sergei Aksyonov said.

The RBC-Ukraine news agency reported that explosions were heard on the bridge, with Russian military bloggers reporting two strikes. The bridge is a crucial supply route for Russian forces in Ukraine.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

In October, the bridge was damaged in a powerful blast, with Russian officials saying the explosion was caused by a truck that blew up while crossing the bridge, killing three people.