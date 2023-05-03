    বাংলা

    Three civilians killed in Russian attack on Ukrainian hypermarket

    Reuters
    Published : 3 May 2023, 10:17 AM
    Updated : 3 May 2023, 10:17 AM

    At least three civilians were killed and five wounded in a Russian attack on a hypermarket in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Wednesday, the Ukrainian prosecutor's office and the Interior Ministry said.

    The prosecutor's office cited initial information that Russian forces had attacked the city with artillery, and Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said the victims were customers and employees of the hypermarket.

    A photograph released by the ministry online showed the hypermarket's heavily damaged entrance, with a body lying in front of it.

    "We cannot negotiate with Russian murderers. They must be brought to justice. Or destroyed", Klymenko said.

    Russia did not immediately comment on the incident.

    Ukrainian troops recaptured Kherson last November after nearly eight months of occupation by Russian forces who seized it soon after the start of their invasion more than 14 months ago.

    The area is now under almost constant bombardment from Russian forces entrenched on the opposite side of the Dnipro River.

    The prosecutor's office said a man was also killed in a Russian attack on a village in the Kherson region on Wednesday morning.

