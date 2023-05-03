Three civilians killed in Russian attack on Ukrainian hypermarket

At least three civilians were killed and five wounded in a Russian attack on a hypermarket in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Wednesday, the Ukrainian prosecutor's office and the Interior Ministry said.

The prosecutor's office cited initial information that Russian forces had attacked the city with artillery, and Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said the victims were customers and employees of the hypermarket.

A photograph released by the ministry online showed the hypermarket's heavily damaged entrance, with a body lying in front of it.