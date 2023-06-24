Seven injured in Kyiv as attack causes fire, Kharkiv also hit: officials

Fragments from downed Russian missiles caused a fire injuring seven in Kyiv, while other Ukrainian cities, including Kharkiv, were also hit, officials said early on Saturday, as air alerts sounded nationwide.

Serhiy Popko, head of the capital's military administration, said falling fragments started a fire on the 16th, 17th and 18th floors of a 24-storey tower block. He said seven people were injured and about 40 cars were damaged in an adjacent car park.

Popko said anti-aircraft units had identified and downed more than 20 missiles.

Pictures posted on social media showed the top floors of the block in flames.