Energy company call centres bear brunt of Germans’ fury at soaring bills

E.ON declined a request by to speak with its customer services employees, citing low resources.

"We have no free capacity and need every employee to take the calls, otherwise we would not be able to answer customer calls," a company spokesperson said.

German households usually are locked into annual contracts that guarantee a fixed price for their energy over the period, but many suppliers have already increased tariffs for some customers depending on their contracts.

Communicating to customers about soaring prices is a challenge for utilities, Kerstin Andreae, managing director of the Federal Association of the Energy and Water Industry, said.

"The fact that the energy companies are not the cause of the current situation is mostly recognised, but the utility companies are held jointly liable as the bearers of the bad news," Andreae added.

She said many affected customers often vent their anger and concerns about price developments at the employees in utilities' call centres.

This requires patience on the part of staff who are having to explain prices increases and, increasingly, help find individual solutions for clients who cannot pay their bills, such as interest-rate-free instalments. Shutting off their gas or electricity supply is usually the last resort.