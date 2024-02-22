How life in Ukraine has been shattered by two years of war

Schools in Lozuvatka, located around 350 km southeast of Kyiv, are also shut. Their bomb shelters aren't big enough to accommodate all of the students in the event of an air raid.

Although direct Russian missile and drone attacks on the village are rare, it lies close to the key steel-producing town of Kryvyi Rih which has been struck frequently, triggering sirens in surrounding areas.

In one of Lozuvatka's three schools, teacher Svitlana Anisimova stands before her computer in an empty classroom as she delivers an online lesson about the solar system to a group of 10 and 11-year-olds.

The UN children's fund UNICEF said in August that only about a third of school-aged children across Ukraine attended classes fully in person. More than 1,300 schools had been destroyed altogether in government-held areas of the country, it added.

STOP THINKING ABOUT WAR

Anisimova said remote education couldn't replace attending classes, and not only for academic learning.

"Of course I see that this has a big impact on children, on their social abilities," the 35-year-old said, sitting at a children's desk. "They don't get the opportunity to communicate with each other."

About 40 of the 136 students in the school have a parent who is currently mobilised and serving in the military, according to school principal Iryna Pototska.

In the same building, Pototska helps local women pack up boxes with food and drink, as well as camouflage netting, to be sent to Ukraine's military.

Such volunteer networks have sprouted up across the country, a vital source of supplies for soldiers, given how stretched the armed forces are.

Yuliia Samotuha, another teacher at the school, coordinates the village's volunteer effort, receiving requests from military units, dividing up the work among households and delivering goods to be packed into boxes.

"When you are busy, you sometimes stop thinking about the war," said the 34-year-old, who is on maternity leave.

Driving along icy roads to one of her fellow volunteers, she said the village had changed a lot since the beginning of the war. She said she'd parted company with many friends because some were less willing to help the war effort than others.

"Many of them proved who they are," she added. "Strangers became like relatives to me."

UKRAINE'S PRISONERS OF WAR

As well as the dead, there are the missing.

Ukrainian officials say about 8,000 people - civilians and soldiers - are in Russian captivity as a result of hostilities.

Some 3,000 people, mostly military, have been freed in dozens of prisoner of war exchanges, but thousands of families have been left to ponder the fate of captured relatives.

Among them are Lozuvatka residents Tetiana Terletska and Yurii Terletskyi, who said their 29-year-old son Denys joined the National Guard in 2021 and was captured while fighting in the southeastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol in May 2022.

Ukrainian forces there struggled for months to repel Russia's invasion in some of the bloodiest fighting of the war, before Kyiv ordered them to surrender when further defence looked doomed.

"We want to show that nobody has forgotten them," Terletska said at a demonstration by dozens of people in Kryvyi Rih demanding that the government do all it can to free captives. "We will always keep fighting for them as they fought for us."

The parents described how they were racked by constant pain and anxiety about their son's fate, which they tried to temper with hope that they would one day get him back alive.

"This is very difficult," Terletska said in her kitchen in Lozuvatka. "It is 2024 and we still don't have any news. I don't know anything about my son."

Terletskyi added: "Sometimes, I dream of him. I want to see him again, I want him to come home." He sighed heavily.