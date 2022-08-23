Six months into the war, Ukrainian refugee agonises about returning

"People tell me that it looks normal, life goes on, people go to work," Afansieva, 34, told Reuters from her room in a flat she shares with a Polish woman who wanted to help refugees in Poznan, western Poland.

"I can say that I accept it and I will return, but maybe my body will not be able to cope with it."

A mother of two, Afansieva fled the central city of Kryvyi Rih in March, shortly after Russia attacked Ukraine on Feb 24, becoming one of roughly 6.7 million of Ukrainians forced to leave by what Moscow calls its "special military operation".

Like more than a million of refugees, she has made a temporary home in Poland, Ukraine's western neighbour, relying on the kindness of strangers and government aid.

And just like many of them, six months into the war, she has no idea when, or if, she will be able to return.