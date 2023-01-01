Historic new year for Croatia as it joins euro, Schengen area

Croatia rang in two historic changes with the new year, as the European Union's youngest member joined both the EU's border-free Schengen zone and the euro common currency, fulfilling longstanding ambitions of close integration with Europe.

At the Bregana border crossing with neighbouring Slovenia, police took down signs at midnight and a barrier was lifted up for the last time, before a placard reading "free passage" was installed, symbolising the end of border checks.

"If there are historical moments, special moments which should provide us with great honour and when we witness the achievement of strategic goals of a state -- this is such a day," Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said at a ceremony at the border later on Sunday.

He was joined by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who hailed it as "a day to celebrate".