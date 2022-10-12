NATO, partners to discuss bolstering Ukraine air defence

Russian attacks using more than 100 missiles have killed at least 26 people across Ukraine since Monday, when President Vladimir Putin ordered what he called retaliatory strikes against Ukraine for an explosion on a bridge.

Air raid sirens sounded across swaths of Ukraine for a third day on Wednesday and there were reports of some shelling, but no immediate sign of a repeat of the intensive countrywide strikes of the previous two days.

The missiles have mostly targeted civilian electricity and heat infrastructure, while some hit busy roads, parks and tourist sites, including in the centre of downtown Kyiv.

The Ukraine Defence Contact Group, set up by the United States for countries to coordinate military aid for Kyiv, was due to meet on Wednesday ahead of a two-day meeting by NATO defence ministers in Brussels.