Fire near French city of Lyon kills 10, including 5 children

Ten people, including five children aged 3 to 15 years, were killed after a fire broke out on Friday morning at a residential building in Vaulx-en-Velin, near the French city of Lyon, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

Darmanin said the cause of the fire was not known at this stage.

"There are several scenarios and a probe will be opened," he said, adding he was in touch with President Emmanuel Macron over the incident.