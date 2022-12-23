    বাংলা

    Paris gunman kills three in attack on Kurdish cafe

    The Paris prosecutor says a possible racist dimension to the attack will be investigated

    Reuters
    Published : 23 Dec 2022, 12:23 PM
    Updated : 23 Dec 2022, 12:23 PM

    A gunman opened fire on a Kurdish cultural centre and nearby Kurdish cafe in central Paris on Friday, killing three people and wounding three others, and prosecutors said they were looking into a possible racist motive for the attack.

    Multiple gunshots were fired on Rue d'Enghien, sowing panic on a street lined with small shops and cafes in the capital's busy central 10th arrondissement, or district. Authorities said they had arrested a 69-year-old man and the incident was now over.

    "It was Kurds who were targeted," Juan-Golan Eliberg, an artist who works at the Kurdish centre told Reuters.

    The Paris prosecutor said the suspect was previously known to the authorities and that a possible racist dimension to the attack would be investigated.

    Julien Verplancke who works at another local restaurant, Chez Minna, said staff from the Kurdish restaurant emerged from the premise in tears after the shooting.

    The incident was a "terrible drama", district mayor Alexandra Cordebard told reporters. Two of those wounded had suffered life-threatening injuries, she said.

    An investigation has been opened into murder, manslaughter and aggravated violence, the Paris prosecutor's office said.

    The prosecutor said the suspected gunman had been detained a year ago for an attack with a sabre on a migrant camp in Paris and investigated for a racially motivated crime. Reuters was not immediately able to contact the suspect's representatives.

    BFM TV reported the suspect was a French national.

    Armed police were still guarding a security cordon as investigators swarmed the scene.

    One witness told French news agency AFP that seven or eight shots had been fired. A second witness, speaking to BFM TV, said the suspected gunman was a white man who opened fire in silence.

    RELATED STORIES
    US President Joe Biden and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky walk down the Colonnade to the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US, Dec 21, 2022.
    Ukraine's parallel war on corruption to unlock door to West
    The country's anti-corruption drive is backed by it's president, who vowed that Ukraine would fight both high-level corruption and Russia's invasion at the same time
    Ukrainian servicewoman Nadie, 36, poses at the military camp in the village of Luhanske, eastern Ukraine Sept 24, 2014.
    Volunteers make army uniforms for women in Ukraine
    Tens of thousands of women in Ukraine's armed forces have long had to make do with men's uniforms but that is now changing
    Ambulance workers take part in a strike, amid a dispute with the government over pay, outside NHS London Ambulance Service in London, Britain Dec 21, 2022.
    UK ambulance staff to stage more strikes in January
    The strikes come as an already pressured health system faces further strain this winter, with nurses also going on strike in a separate pay dispute
    Russian President Vladimir Putin visits an exposition of projects ahead of a meeting of the State Council on youth policy in Moscow, Russia, Dec 22, 2022.
    Russia wants end to war: Putin
    All armed conflicts end with diplomatic negotiations, he says

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher