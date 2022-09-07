Women's pay in Switzerland lags that of men by 43%

Women in Switzerland earn more than 40% less than men and draw less pension money, a gender pay gap report the government adopted on Wednesday showed, citing the high proportion of women working part-time.

The government's Gender Overall Earnings Gap (GOEG) study, requested by parliament in 2019, showed Switzerland performed relatively poorly in a European context.

"In 2018, the GOEG for Switzerland was 43.2%. This means that women's earnings are 43.2% lower than men's for all hours worked between the ages of 15 and 64," the national statistics office said in a statement.