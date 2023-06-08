Spreadsheet of the dead: counting the cost of war in central Ukraine

"It's clear this won't end soon."

Poltava, which borders the war-scarred Sumy and Kharkiv regions but has been largely spared fighting, had a pre-war population of around 1.3 million people out of a national total of around 43 million.

Ukraine has not disclosed the number of casualties it has sustained from Russia's invasion, launched in February 2022, saying such information could help the enemy.

A recent US intelligence estimate from the Discord leaks in April put Kyiv's dead at 15,000-17,500. Reuters has not been able to independently verify widely varying claims of battlefield losses on both sides of the conflict.

In a rare private initiative, Tkachenko and his colleagues trawl open sources such as Facebook, where relatives and local officials often post individual death announcements - an imperfect method that may under-report the true toll of war.

But the spreadsheet offers a glimpse into the human cost of the war in one of Ukraine's 27 regions.

Inside his cramped office in part of a former accordion factory, festooned with old campaign posters and political jokes, Tkachenko described his work as an "emotional seesaw".