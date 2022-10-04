Britain at 'significant risk' of gas shortages this winter, says regulator

Britain faces a "significant risk" of gas shortages this winter and a possible emergency due to the conflict in Ukraine and limited supplies in Europe, the energy regulator has said.

Although Russia only meets about 4% of Britain's gas needs, a disruption in supply to Europe has contributed to driving up British prices and makes it harder for Britain to secure gas from others.

In a letter to power company SSE, regulator Ofgem said Britain faced the possibility of a "gas supply emergency" in which gas supplies to some gas-fired power plants are curtailed, which can stop them from generating electricity.