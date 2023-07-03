EU weighs concession to Russian bank over Black Sea grain deal

The European Union is considering a proposal for Russian Agricultural Bank to set up a subsidiary to reconnect to the global financial network as a sop to Moscow, the Financial Times said on Monday.

With the bank, also known as Rosselkhozbank, under sanctions, the move aims to safeguard the Black Sea grain deal that lets Ukraine export food to global markets, the newspaper said.

The step comes after Russia said last week it saw no reason to extend the grain deal beyond Jul 17, as the West had acted in an "outrageous" way over the agreement, though it assured poor countries that Russian grain exports would continue.