    বাংলা

    Russia and Ukraine swap around 50 prisoners of war: officials

    Soldiers, sailors, border guards, national guard members and doctors are among the detainees

    Reuters
    Published : 29 Oct 2022, 05:11 PM
    Updated : 29 Oct 2022, 05:11 PM

    Russia and Ukraine carried out the latest in a series of prisoner-of-war exchanges on Saturday, with both sides returning around 50 people, officials in Moscow and Kyiv said.

    Ukraine's military intelligence directorate reported the return of 52 detainees, among them soldiers, sailors, border guards, national guard members and doctors.

    Further exchanges were being worked on, it said, but did not give details.

    Russia's defence ministry said Ukraine handed over 50 prisoners of war after talks.

    Earlier on Saturday, Denis Pushilin, the Moscow-backed head of the Donetsk region - one of four regions of Ukraine that Russia unilaterally proclaimed as its territory last month - also said a prisoner swap with Ukraine was taking place.

    He said 50 people from each side were being exchanged.

    RELATED STORIES
    Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki attends the European Union leaders' summit in Brussels, Belgium Oct 20, 2022.
    Poland picks US offer for its first nuclear power plant: PM
    US firm Westinghouse Electric Co competed with South Korea's state-owned Korea Hydro Nuclear Power to secure the deal
    "Shot Grable", the first and only test of the Atomic Cannon using a live 280mm nuclear artillery shell which took place at the Nevada Test Site in 1953, as photographed by a member of the United States Air Force's Lookout Mountain 1352d Photographic Squadron.
    US lowering 'nuclear threshold' with newer bombs in Europe: Russia
    The United States told a closed NATO meeting that it would accelerate the deployment of a modernised version of the B61, the B61-12 gravity bombs at NATO bases in Europe
    A woman gets off the bus as civilians evacuated from the Russian-controlled Kherson region of Ukraine arrive at a railway station in the town of Dzhankoi, Crimea, Oct 24, 2022.
    Russian forces repelled drone attack on Crimea
    ‘Ships of the Black Sea Fleet repelled a drone attack in the waters of the Sevastopol Bay’, a Russia-installed official says
    A Russian drone is seen during a Russian drone strike, which local authorities consider to be Iranian made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) Shahed-136, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 17, 2022.
    Over 300 Iranian-made drones shot down: Ukraine
    The Shahed-136 'kamikaze' has become a key weapon in Russia's arsenal during its war in Ukraine and has often been used to target crucial energy infrastructure

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher