When EU embargo comes, where will Russia sell its crude oil?

But the top buyers from Druzhba - Germany and Poland – want to stop purchases from 2023, which means about two million tonnes per month will need to find new buyers.

NEW WAYS

Re-routing oil from Druzhba will be a tough task, as Russian oil ports have limited export capacity and sellers will have to arrange more tankers, traders said.

Russia can't re-route large quantities of Urals to its East Siberia Pacific Ocean (ESPO) pipeline, which is already pumping near capacity. That makes shipments via Europe and the Suez Canal the only possible routes for Urals crude to Asia.

Even if Moscow offers more favourable terms, India and China are unlikely to be able to buy much more Russian crude as they have several long-term contracts with rival producers, such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

"Russian companies already offer discounts, shipping cost and insurance cover, payment options and other perks to keep buyers," a source with an Asian oil trading company said.

Russian firms will also have to change the way they sell crude.

Asian oil markets have a much earlier trading cycle than the European market: as of mid-September Asian buyers are trading December-loading cargoes, while Europe is still pricing October loadings.

To avoid relying exclusively on China, India and Turkey for sales, Russia has tried to court smaller players, traders said.Sri Lanka has said it would start to purchase oil from Russia, but has only bought around 300,000 tonnes of Urals so far this year, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.Cuba has bought 200,000 tonnes of Urals this year."Small players are definitely not enough for Russian oil to be absorbed. China is the last resort for the Russian oil or Moscow has to cut output eventually," a third trader involved in the Russian oil market said.