    বাংলা

    Three killed in Russian strike on east Ukraine city

    Two others have been wounded after Russian forces struck a residential neighbourhood in Kostiantynivka

    Reuters
    Published : 28 Jan 2023, 10:03 AM
    Updated : 28 Jan 2023, 10:03 AM

    Three people were killed and at least two others wounded after Russian forces struck a residential neighbourhood in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kostiantynivka, the regional governor said on Saturday.

    Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote on the Telegram messaging app that four apartment buildings and a hotel had been damaged and that rescuers and police officials were at the site to "carefully document yet another crime by the Russian occupiers".

    Earlier on Saturday Kyrylenko said four people had been killed and at least seven wounded from Russian strikes over the past 24 hours.

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday the situation at the front remained "extremely acute", particularly in the eastern Donetsk region where Russia is stepping up an offensive amid its full-scale invasion, launched last February.

    RELATED STORIES
    FILE PHOTO: A screengrab taken from a video shows Matteo Messina Denaro the country's most wanted mafia boss being escorted out of a Carabinieri police station after he was arrested in Palermo, Italy, Jan 16, 2023.
    Godfather, Joker posters found in mafia boss Messina Denaro's home
    Magistrates said he was living a 'regular' life in the apartment in Italy's western Sicily, including going to the supermarket, despite being Italy's most wanted man
    The J Edgar Hoover Federal Bureau of Investigation Building is seen in Washington, US, February 2, 2018.
    Russia blocks CIA, FBI websites for 'spreading false information': TASS
    Monitoring firm Top10VPN said Russia has blocked over 4,300 domains, with more than 85% of those relating to Ukrainian, Russian and international news sites
    A general view shows tanks for liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) at a facility owned by Irkutsk Oil Company (INK) in the Irkutsk Region, Russia Mar 9, 2019.
    Baltic states bought twice as much Russian LPG last year: traders
    Russia boosted LPG combined sales to Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia to 331,000 tonnes from 159,000 tonnes in 2022
    Credit: Embassy of Russia in the USA / Посольство России в США/Facebook
    'Absurd' new US sanctions will hit foreign business deals: Russia
    Foreign entrepreneurs and companies were the first to suffer from new sanctions, Russia's embassy in the US says

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher