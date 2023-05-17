Can Ukraine use Patriot defense systems to knock out Russian hypersonic missiles?

While Russia's Kinzhal missile may reach speeds of up to 7,600 mph (12,350 kph), "Russia’s designation of the Kinzhal as a 'hypersonic' missile is somewhat misleading, as nearly all ballistic missiles reach hypersonic speeds (i.e. above Mach 5) at some point during their flight," the Center for Strategic and International Studies said in a March 2022 report.

HOW DOES THE PATRIOT SYSTEM WORK?

The Patriot is a mobile system that usually includes powerful radar, a control station, a power generator, launch stations and other support vehicles.

The system has different capabilities depending on the type of interceptor - the missile fired from the battery - used.

The earlier PAC-2 interceptor uses a blast-fragmentation warhead, while the PAC-3 family of missiles uses more advanced hit-to-kill technology.

It is not clear what kind of Patriot systems have been donated to Ukraine but it is likely that Kyiv has at least some of the newer PAC-3 CRI interceptors.

The system's radar has a range of over 150 km (93 miles), the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) said in 2015.

WHAT DOES IT COST?

A newly produced single Patriot battery costs over $1 billion, with $400 million for the system and $690 million for the missiles in a battery, according to CSIS.

HOW DOES THE PATRIOT HELP UKRAINE?

Ukraine has said it needs more air defense systems to protect against the barrage of missile and drones strikes from Russian forces.

The United States has also provided a pair of National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) to Ukraine.

While the Patriot system is designed to intercept threats like aircraft and ballistic missiles, it can also shoot down the "kamikaze" drones Russia has frequently sent to hit Ukrainian critical infrastructure. But it would be an extremely expensive way to destroy drones that only cost thousands of dollars.