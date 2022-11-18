Ukraine energy supply under persistent Russian attacks, heavy fighting in east

Russian missiles and shells hit Ukrainian positions in several regions and there was no let up in heavy fighting in Donetsk in the east, the Ukrainian military said on Thursday night as Moscow's occupying forces appeared more active.

Ukraine's energy infrastructure was under persistent attack by Russian missiles and drones from the capital Kyiv in the north to Dnipro in central Ukraine and Odesa in the south, the military said in a statement.

Ukrainian forces in the past 24 hours had downed two cruise missiles, five air-launched missiles and five Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones, it said. Reuters was not able to verify battlefield reports.

As the winter's first snow fell in Kyiv, authorities said they were working to restore power nationwide after Russia earlier this week unleashed what Ukraine said was the heaviest bombardment of civilian infrastructure of the war, which began in late February when Russia invaded its neighbour.

About 10 million people were without power, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Thursday evening video address. Authorities in some places ordered forced emergency blackouts, he said.

Ukraine typically experiences long, cold winters with mean temperatures several degrees below zero Celsius and lows down to -20 Celsius. A UN agency said a serious humanitarian crisis loomed, with millions facing "constant power cuts" this winter.