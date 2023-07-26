'My life stopped': local people say they lost all in Greece wildfires

The flames swallowed up trees, burned cars, damaged homes and hotels and left animals dead in the streets.

About 10% of the island's land area had burned, according to the Greek state broadcaster ERT, but the scale of the destruction has yet to be officially recorded.

For the residents of Rhodes, which like most Greek islands depends heavily on tourism for jobs and income, the scars run deep.

"I do two jobs. One is the restaurant, the other is that I am a farmer. All my fields, now it's nothing, just black," said Hadjifotis, who spent the winter renovating his business.

"We don't know from where to start now. We don't have money to do something to rebuild the restaurant."

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who told parliament on Monday that the country was "at war," pledged to rebuild what was lost and compensate those who were hurt by the fires on Rhodes and elsewhere in the country where blazes have raged uncontrolled.

"We don't expect anything big. But we wait," Hadjifotis said. "We want the fire to stop. Not other houses to burn, not other restaurants, not other fields," he said.