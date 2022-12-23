Ukraine's parallel war on corruption to unlock door to West

"It's extraordinarily important right now for Ukraine to demonstrate itself as a predictable partner," said Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, first deputy head of the parliamentary committee on anti-corruption policy, referring to Western donors.

"In reality there are two wars going on in Ukraine at once: an open one with Russia, and another with the post-Soviet corrupt past that's happening within."

ZELENSKY ON BOARD

The anti-corruption drive is backed by President Volodymyr Zelensky, who vowed this month that Ukraine would fight both high-level corruption and Russia's invasion at the same time.

"The story of reform continues," the actor turned wartime leader, who was elected in 2019 on pledges to clean up Ukraine, said in his nightly address.

"It continues even during this kind of war."

Anti-corruption efforts, which continued after the Feb 24 invasion, were stepped up over the summer under a new director of SAPO, according to the experts and officials.

Oleksandr Klymenko took the position in July after Zelensky publicly demanded that his appointment be confirmed because the committee that had selected him more than half a year earlier still hadn't formally signed off on the move.

"Without a full-fledged head of such an institution, its full-fledged functioning is impossible," Zelensky said at the time.

Klymenko has provided the administrative muscle to kickstart some cases that had been gathering dust, while also advancing new ones, the people said.

For example, SAPO announced in late September that Klymenko had reopened the case over the scheme that allegedly overcharged electricity consumers. It had been repeatedly opened and closed for two years due to procedural errors and shortcomings, SAPO prosecutors said at the time of the hold-ups.

In announcing its revival, Klymenko's office said the case files hadn't been reviewed by prosecutors thoroughly enough and assigned a new team to the investigation, which involves at least 15 suspects, mostly current and former officials.

In late October, anti-corruption officials announced they had issued new notices of suspicion in the case, when suspects are informed they are being investigated.

In the alleged plot to take more than $350 million from the oil company, prosecutors in early September issued eight people with notices of suspicion that had been awaiting approval from SAPO since early 2020.

New anti-corruption cases include a probe launched in October into a former tax chief suspected of taking more than $20 million in kickbacks. Reuters was unable to contact the ex-official for comment.

A SAPO spokesperson said Klymenko was not prepared to comment on his work. The agency did not comment on the individual cases and the recent flurry of activity, but said it was currently working on 693 cases with its sister agency, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).